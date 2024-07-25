Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

