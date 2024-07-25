Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 3,471,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.