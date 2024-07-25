Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Up 12.8 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,917. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $71.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

