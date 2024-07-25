PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,641. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
