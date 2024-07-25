PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.32 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.