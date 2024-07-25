Pentair plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 259,385 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

