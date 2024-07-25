Pepe Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and $982.07 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00001186 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $1,116,952,627.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

