Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

