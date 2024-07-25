Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
About Permanent TSB Group
