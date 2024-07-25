PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 20,294,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,016. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.