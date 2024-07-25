Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.33-6.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.820 EPS.

NYSE PM traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $113.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

