Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $111.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $111.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.