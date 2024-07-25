Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.33-6.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.820 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7 %

PM stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

