Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 1,060,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,355. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

