Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $83,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

