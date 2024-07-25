Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,844 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

