Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of RCL stock traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. 6,497,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.