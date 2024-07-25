Pitcairn Co. Buys 14,980 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 3,850,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

