Pitcairn Co. Has $307,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 1,352,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

