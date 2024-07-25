Pitcairn Co. Makes New $290,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Grid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.