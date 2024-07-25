Pitcairn Co. Purchases 824 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 6,265,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,990. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.