Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,378 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 328,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,824,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 2,115,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,553. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 191.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.