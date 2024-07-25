Pitcairn Co. Takes $284,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 4,753,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

