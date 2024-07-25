Pitcairn Co. Takes $789,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 78,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $10.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,480. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

