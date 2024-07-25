Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 34,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 56,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.54.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
