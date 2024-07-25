Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). Approximately 16,575,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,387,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

