Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 7.6%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 320,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 775,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Polaris by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.