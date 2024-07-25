Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $85.28 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $9,380.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00104618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12050993 USD and is up 36.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,849.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

