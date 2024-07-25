Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02.
Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.75.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
