Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Up 10.0 %

POOL traded up $32.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.94. 1,077,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,720. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.