Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Popular Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 575,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,159. Popular has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

