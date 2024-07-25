Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Shares of BPOP traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.91. 210,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Popular by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Popular by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Popular by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

