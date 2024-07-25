PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.08.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.