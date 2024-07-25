Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 350,736,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 262,294,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of £21.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

