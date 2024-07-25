Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 1,117,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,668. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prosperity Bancshares
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.