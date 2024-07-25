Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 1,117,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,668. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

