Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

PB opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,617 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

