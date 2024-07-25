Proton Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and $1.81 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,206,713,910 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,474,114 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

