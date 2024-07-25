PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) vs. theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Head to Head Analysis

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 13.97 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.12

Profitability

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

This table compares theglobe.com and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,406.10% PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Volatility and Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for theglobe.com and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.90%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Summary

PSQ beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

