pufETH (PUFETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $472.67 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $3,175.53 or 0.04836565 BTC on exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $472.67 million and $11.86 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,624.97113515. The last known price of pufETH is 3,183.31775095 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,415,024.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

