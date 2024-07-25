PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,239 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $125.00. 2,618,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,590. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

