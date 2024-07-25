PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PHM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

