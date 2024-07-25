Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered by Noble Financial

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Resources Connection in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Resources Connection’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Resources Connection’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $384.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.