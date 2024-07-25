Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Decreased by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

