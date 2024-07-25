Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.81.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
