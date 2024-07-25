Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.
Shares of CFR stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
