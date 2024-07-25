QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

QCR Trading Up 6.9 %

QCRH traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.