Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qilian International Holding Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,456. Qilian International Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

