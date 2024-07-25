Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,095.56 or 1.00074718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

