Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 98.9% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,031.82 or 0.99903609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

