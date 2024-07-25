QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $165,050.23 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,050.23 and approximately $1,120.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,966.91 or 1.00028775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00070932 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198768 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,011.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

