Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $199.01 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Qubic has a total market cap of $199.01 million and $3.86 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 106,929,085,187,330 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000189 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,597,963.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

