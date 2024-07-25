Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 11%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.72. 51,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 215,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

